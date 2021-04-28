Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AZMCF opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Arizona Metals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.22.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.