ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 3.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.33.

