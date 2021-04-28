Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $102.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.90.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

