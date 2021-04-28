Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%.

Arrow Financial stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,129. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $552.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

