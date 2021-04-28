Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.