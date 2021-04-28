Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.
NYSE:ABG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.38. The company had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
