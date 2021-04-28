Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

NYSE:ABG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.38. The company had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

