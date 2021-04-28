Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 253.5% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE AHT opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

