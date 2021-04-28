ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.27

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 69736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

ASAZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.