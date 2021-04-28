Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 392.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 1.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Pinduoduo worth $365,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDD traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.23. The stock had a trading volume of 74,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.97. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

