Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,112 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $90,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,114. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

