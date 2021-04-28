Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $64.75 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 345.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $64,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $597.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

