Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $46.53 Million in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,589,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in SLM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 146,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,994. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.