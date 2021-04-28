Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $153.28 Million Investment in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,726,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,283,000. Westlake Chemical comprises about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.29. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

