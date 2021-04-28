Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 2,094,540 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 714.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.94% of DXC Technology worth $74,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 13,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

