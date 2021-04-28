Associated Banc-Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. 1,153,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.