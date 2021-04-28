Associated Banc-Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
ASB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. 1,153,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
