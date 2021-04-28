Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Grupo Santander raised Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.