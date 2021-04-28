Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $185.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ opened at $156.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. Assurant has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $157.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.