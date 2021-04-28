Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.