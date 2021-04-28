Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

