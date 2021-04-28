Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Astellas Pharma stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 58,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,492. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

