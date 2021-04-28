Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AML shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,016 ($26.34). 325,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,975.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,316.75. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.