AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,530 ($98.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,250.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,595.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.88. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.60%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

