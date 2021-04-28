Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 28th (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:AVIR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. Atea Pharmaceuticals had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

