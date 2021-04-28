Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 343,609 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $33.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,975,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

