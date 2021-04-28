Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT Raised to $30.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ACBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

