Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AUB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,986. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.