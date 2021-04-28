ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

ATNI traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $739.42 million, a P/E ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $79.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

