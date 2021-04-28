Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $1.96. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 5,192,597 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $269.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

