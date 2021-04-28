AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Shares of ATRC traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. 20,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,373. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

