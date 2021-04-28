AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $24,862,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $10,889,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

