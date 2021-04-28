Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TSE AI opened at C$13.76 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$9.19 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The company has a current ratio of 97.94, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.60. The company has a market cap of C$583.59 million and a PE ratio of 14.86.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$16.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

