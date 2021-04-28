Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 1,058 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $20,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 127,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

