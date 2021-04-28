Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.46. 63,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,763. The stock has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

