Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.920-5.980 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.92-$5.98 EPS.

ADP traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

