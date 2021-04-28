Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.74

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.74 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.60 million and a P/E ratio of -68.86.

Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

