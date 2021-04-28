Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 260,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 987,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 14,642.86%.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

