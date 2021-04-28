AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $484.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

