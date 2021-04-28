Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in April

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AZZUF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Azarga Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

