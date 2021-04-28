B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 940,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 19,328 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $19,328.00.

On Saturday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60.

On Thursday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,389,481.92.

On Friday, January 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,685. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 207,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.