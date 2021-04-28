Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCKIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Babcock International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

