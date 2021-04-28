Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TSE BAD opened at C$40.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.69. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of C$25.57 and a one year high of C$46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 57.25.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.30 million. Research analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

