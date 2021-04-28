Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.97

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 775,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

