Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Raised to Sector Outperform at COKER & PALMER

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

