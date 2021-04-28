Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter.

NYSE:BLX opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $585.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

