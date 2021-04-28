Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

