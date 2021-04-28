Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.74

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 34504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

