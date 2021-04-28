BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.24 Million

Brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post sales of $263.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.50 million and the lowest is $252.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $261.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 752,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,389. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

