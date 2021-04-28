Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.10. 104,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,871,781. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.22.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.