Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires Shares of 100,000 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after buying an additional 563,556 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,226,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.57. 4,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,586. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $101.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

