Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.96. 54,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.